Leonardo DiCaprio Endorses Kamala Harris to 'Help Save the Planet'

Leonardo DiCaprio has issued his public endorsement for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign ... noting the Vice President has advocated for causes close to his heart.

The Oscar winner issued his endorsement for the Harris-Walz ticket on Friday, where he explained his decision was motivated by his environmental activism.

In a video message to his followers, DiCaprio called out Harris' political rival, Donald Trump, and accused 45 of "denying the facts" about climate change.

As he continued, he highlighted recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton, calling them proof of the growing climate crisis ... noting Harris has helped lead significant climate action in the U.S. amid this concern.

DiCaprio further praised the VP in the caption of his upload, calling Harris a leader who is "equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet."

He continued ... "Under her leadership we will be able to accomplish ambitious goals on climate policy that will move our country forward."

The actor joins many in Hollywood who have already voiced their public support for Harris ... including George Clooney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eminem, John Legend, Barack and Michelle Obama, among others.

However, not all in Hollywood have backed Harris' presidential run ... with Mel Gibson, Zachary Levi, Hulk Hogan, Amber Rose, and others speaking out in favor of Trump.

