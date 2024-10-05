Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Take Parents To Dinner In Rome

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are getting super serious ... because they're going out to public dinners together with their parents.

The actor and his model girlfriend broke bread Wednesday night over in Italy with Vittoria's mother and Leo's stepfather ... sitting down for dinner at Pierluigi in Rome.

The party of four seemed to be in great spirits, chatting and sharing an expensive bottle of wine ... a red that set them back a cool $27,455. When in Rome, right?!?

Vittoria's from Italy, but it's not like she took Leo and their parents to a local hangout ... the seafood restaurant is super popular with celebs, and we've seen Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez eat here recently, plus Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

After enjoying fine wine and Italian dining, the group capped their meal with some cake.

Leo and Vittoria have been hanging with their parents a lot this week in Rome ... we previously saw the couple snuggling up while on a sightseeing tour with Leo's mom.

