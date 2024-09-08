Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Clubbing, Chats Up Woman During NYFW

Leonardo DiCaprio Catch Me If You Club Parties, Chats Up Woman During NYFW

LEO'S NIGHT OUT
Leonardo DiCaprio had a titanically good time in NYC this weekend ... clubbing and chatting with a woman who looks like his girlfriend.

The actor hit a club in the Big Apple ... customary baseball cap pulled low over his eyes -- though he went sans facemask while on the dancefloor at least.

090824-leo-dicaprio-primary-2
Leo's chatting up a lady in these vids ... and, though it's hard to tell who it is, it very well could be his GF, Vittoria Ceretti.

As you know ... Leo and his Italian model GF have been hanging out quite a bit in recent months -- hitting the Cannes coast for a scantily-clad yacht trip just last month.

Outlets first started connecting the two in August of last year ... so, it seems they're right around the one-year mark in their coupling -- and, it still seems to be going strong.

Unclear why Leo's in town ... but it seems likely he's stopping in NYC for New York Fashion Week -- one of the biggest events for models and fashionistas.

So, expect to see more clips of Leo partying in the coming days like The Wolf of Fashion Week he is!

