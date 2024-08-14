Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Kiss at Rome's Trevi Fountain, Make Wish

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have enough money to buy anything they could ever want, but they still made a wish like every other tourist at Rome's famous fountain ... tossing their coins into the water and kissing.

One of the richest people in the world and his fiancée's latest summer vacation stop is at the Trevi Fountain, known for millions of well-wishes and even more Instagram selfies.

Check out the pics ... Jeff and Lauren are smooching on the water's edge, and she winds up and tosses a coin into the water.

Kinda makes ya wonder ... what the hell are these two wishing for???

After doing the tourist and PDA thing at Trevi Fountain, the couple went for a romantic stroll through Rome and ended up having dinner together at Pierluigi restaurant.

Holding hands, laughing and drinking fine Italian wine ... a wish come true for just about everyone else. Just another Tuesday night for Sanchezos.