Lauren Sanchez Hand in Hand With Jeff Bezos For Billionaire Summer Camp

Jeff Bezos and his glam fiancée Lauren Sanchez joined the media and tech elite at Sun Valley Resort, Idaho ... making their presence known at an exclusive summer camp just for billionaires.

Lauren sported a sleek new bob as she made a stylish entrance with her Amazon founder boo for Allen & Co's annual summer conference -- a star-studded affair that also featured Disney boss Bob Iger and "CBS News" host Gayle King.

Others arriving via private jet at Friedman Memorial Airport and then whisked to the picturesque resort included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and OpenAI leader Sam Altman.

Chairman of IAC and Expedia Group Barry Diller arrived with his fashion designer wife Diane von Furstenberg ... adding a touch of couture to the billionaire gathering.

As for Lauren and Jeff ... it's just another day of rubbing shoulders with the elite and living their best lives.