Kim Kardashian's BFFs Ivanka Trump & Lauren Sanchez Attend Birthday Dinner on Show

Kim Kardashian's been rubbing shoulders with A-listers for ages ... but now, 2 new familiar faces have risen through the ranks into her inner circle of pals.

None other than Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez scored invites to Kim's 43rd birthday bash at the Beverly Hills hot spot, Funke, the party last October that this week's 'Kardashians' episode gave a glimpse into.

The two were among the first guests to roll up the extravaganza organized by the star's sister Khloe Kardashian. Ivanka had the prime spot right next to Kim, while Bezos' wife snagged a seat just 2 spots down.

It was a night full of joy and laughter ... Lauren was seen chatting up a storm with Kim, and Ivanka even jumped in on the fun by trying on a Kim mask -- and you can bet the night wouldn't be complete without a heartfelt speech from none other than Kris Jenner.

Perched on Kim's other side was her lifelong pal, Allison Statter -- so it was definitely an exclusive affair, with only the nearest and dearest getting the golden ticket to birthday shindig.

Unclear exactly when Kim and Ivanka became pals ... but they were first photographed together in 2018 at The White House where Kim was petitioning then-President Donald Trump (and Ivanka's dad) to commute the life sentence of drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim and Lauren's friendship has been blossoming in recent years ... they've been spotted enjoying dinners together, along with the socialite's Amazon CEO fiancé Jeff Bezos.