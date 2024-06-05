Kim Kardashian Finds Her Voice 'Distinct and Annoying'

Kim Kardashian has her fair share of critics ... but she may be her harshest one, giving an honest review of her speaking voice in a sit-down with Chloë Sevigny.

The reality TV icon joined the actress for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series ... which already sparked backlash for including Kim, a relative acting newcomer. Yet, KK seemingly addressed the criticism head-on, poking fun at her infamous vocal fry by describing it as "distinct and annoying."

The remark came about after Kim admitted she was interested in giving accents a try in future acting projects ... as she's set to appear in an untitled legal drama from "American Horror Story" boss Ryan Murphy.

While plenty of people would chime in about Kim's speaking voice, Chloë came to the SKIMS founder's defense, responding ... "Don’t we all find our voices annoying? But yeah, because people know you -- I mean, they know the way you move, the way you talk, because you’ve been on camera for so long."

Though Kim and Chloë might seem like an odd pairing for the popular interview series, they have a lot more than Ryan Murphy in common. Chloë is set to play Kitty Menendez in season 2 of 'Monster,' which has been renamed "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

While fans certainly know Kim's connection to the O.J. Simpson murder trial -- which Ryan unpacked for season 1 of "American Crime Story" -- she also has a history with the Menendez brothers, revealing she went to the same school as the convicted murderers and grew up down the street from the crime scene.

She added ... "I remember hearing about that case. But my dad drove me by the house and told me the story. And he had been in the house."

Kim has cited her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., as her inspiration to study law ... recently giving a glimpse into her studies with an IG post this week.