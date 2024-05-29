Kim Kardashian Joins Jon Hamm On 'Actors On Actors', Years After Insult

Kim Kardashian's making waves in Hollywood -- 'cause she's on Variety's latest "Actors on Actors" series, which also features Jon Hamm ... who once took a nasty shot at her.

The reality star has been paired up with Oscar-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny for the show -- which highlights the who's-who of the acting biz ... and interestingly, Jon is on the lineup as well ... albeit, talking to a different actor, Kristen Wiig.

Still, his shared presence on 'Actors on Actors' with Kim has many remembering him talking s*** about her way back in the 2010s ... when he labeled stupid, and a "f***ing idiot."

At the time, the SKIMS founder fired back at him ... calling his comment "careless" while emphasizing how hard she worked on her business, and how everyone in showbiz was worthy of respect, including herself.

KK's been a busy bee since then. Beyond her public appearances and beauty/fashion brands, she began dabbling in acting, starting with guest roles in "CSI: NY" and "Drop Dead Diva."

Since then, Kim's acting resume has grown to include roles in "Disaster Movie" and Tyler Perry's "Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor." But her biggest gig yet is recently starring in the 12th installment of Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" franchise.

Looks like that's enough for Variety to seriously consider Kim a top-tier actor ... 'cause as you can see in the first look 'Actors on Actors' series pic, she's set to discuss her craft opposite Sevigny who, needless to say, has had a more traditional/acclaimed journey in the biz.

But along with some hate from fellow celebs, Kim's always had her critics -- and many online are definitely raising eyebrows over her inclusion in the A-list panel, which features heavy-hitters like Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Aniston. And, yes, Jon himself too.

Ya gotta wonder how he feels about being lumped into the same talent pool as Kim. 😅