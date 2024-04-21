Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian to Executive Produce 'Calabasas' TV Show for Netflix

Kim Kardashian Welcome to 'Calabasas' ... EP of New Netflix Show

Kim Kardashian is bringing Kardashian Kountry to the masses ... as Netflix placed the winning bid on the new scripted show she's set to exec produce titled, "Calabasas."

kim kardashian and emma roberts american horror story
Deadline reports KK and 'AHS' costar Emma Roberts are executive producing the series alongside "Pretty Little Liars" creator I. Marlene King and film producer Alexandra Milchan.

If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now
"Calabasas" is based on the novel "If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now" by Via Belidner ... and the show will be a teen high school drama a la "Beverly Hills 90210" and "The O.C."

Calabasas california view
It follows Via, a 16-year-old midwestern Catholic school girl whose family moves to Cali and enrolls her at Calabasas High -- as she navigates her new fast-paced surroundings, and ensuing dramatics.

Kim and Kanye's Impressive Interior
As many know ... the city of Calabasas was popularized ever since Kim and co. took up residence there years back ... with celebs like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Will Smith also having called the neighborhood home over the years.

The show is currently in development.

