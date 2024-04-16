Kim Kardashian Poses in Gold Minidress in Pics Taken by North West

North West appears to be a natural photographer ... taking several striking shots of her mom Kim Kardashian during their vacay in Turks and Caicos.

Kim showed off North's handiwork behind the lens with a bunch of pics of herself posing in a gold minidress -- and her caption confirmed the photo credit goes to her oldest child with ex-husband Kanye West.

The first photo in the gallery was a head-on shot of the SKIMS founder ... in which Kim had her hair slicked back in a bun and little-to-no makeup. North took some creative liberties with the other shots, seemingly playing with the light as she captured candid moments of Mom.

While most of the responses were favorable -- many fans applauded North's eye -- there were, of course, a few haters complaining most of the pics were out of focus.

Ah, the life of an artist! Remember, Kim came to North's defense back in Feb. 2021 when some fans alleged the kiddo didn't really paint an oil portrait, as KK claimed.

Kim fired back, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!"

Most recently, North's been focused on her music career ... appearing in the music video for her collab with Ye, "Talking/Once Again" -- and she announced her plans for a solo album, titled "Elementary School Dropout."