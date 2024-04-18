Kim Kardashian Kisses Emma Roberts During 'American Horror Story'

Play video content FX

Kim Kardashian kisses Emma Roberts in the star-studded crowd at the Oscars. Who would think that would ever happen?

Well, it did Wednesday on Fox's latest episode of "American Horror Story: Delicate," starring Kim and Emma.

Per the season 12 show titled "Little Gold Man" ... Kim, a publicist named Siobhan Corbyn, is promoting actress Anna Victoria Alcott played by Emma for an Oscar.

Siobhan's ad campaign works. Anna snags an Academy Award nomination for one of her roles while also finding out her husband is cheating on her during her rough pregnancy.

Anna attends the Oscars with Siobhan and suffers painful contractions on the red carpet and later in the audience in the middle of the ceremony.

Siobhan encourages Anna to hold on until her category is announced, calling her strong and placing a gentle hand on her baby bulge.

After Anna is revealed to be the Oscar winner, the sparks start flying between the flirty pair.

Siobhan goes in for an extended lip smacker with Anna, cooing, "Go get that hardware, baby."

Anna goes onstage to accept her statue, giving a speech as her water breaks and then walking off.