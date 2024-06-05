Kim Kardashian Criticized for Allegedly Trying to Steal North's Spotlight

Kim Kardashian took a page out of North West's playbook and dressed up as her daughter's character in "The Lion King," while upsetting some of her fans for allegedly trying to steal the spotlight.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS mogul posted a carousel of images to Instagram, showing her posing in a furry tan costume similar to the one worn by North in a recent performance of Disney's "The Lion King."

As you know, North played the character Simba onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, making her singing debut as she belted out, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," during the live concert event in May.

A handful of people online were annoyed at Kim, believing she was being selfish by attempting to outshine North.

One IG user wrote in the comments section ... "You couldn't let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it too🤦🏻‍♀️."

Another person asked, "Why can’t she ever let anyone have their moment. Always wants to outdo the original 😩😂."

A third sarcastically said, "'Let's make it about me.'"

Meanwhile, North's performance at the Hollywood Bowl went viral, touching off a debate on whether she was a "Nepo Baby" who didn't really deserve the part of Simba and landed it due to nepotism.

