North West's 'Lion King' Role Okay, Nepotism's Everywhere Says Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill is over people complaining about nepo-babies in Hollywood ... sharing his stance on the heels of North West's controversial "Lion King" casting.

We got the author Tuesday on "TMZ Live," where he defended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter for using her celebrity status to land a role in the Hollywood Bowl production of the Disney classic -- despite her lack of singing ability.

Marc said out loud the thing just about everyone in showbiz already knows -- "In every movie, every play, every domain of pop culture, somebody casts somebody who's not that good ... We've put rappers in movies for the last 30 years ... and the reason we do it is because people are famous and famous people bring in tickets."

Case in point ... North might not have sounded great singing Simba's anthem, "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King," but she made the production go viral. Meaning, the next Disney stage production might have even more eyeballs on it.

Marc went on to call out North's critics as hypocrites, because, as he says, any parent -- famous or not -- would use their connections to help their children succeed.

