Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Hit Up by Sun Dress Merchant in Sardinia

Jeff Bezos didn't get to be one of the richest people in the world by squandering money ... so thought an Italian dude who offered the billionaire a deal he couldn't refuse.

Jeff and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were tooling along a beach in Sardinia when they came upon a guy selling sun dresses on the sand. It's a thing ... merchants pitching their wares on the beach, thinking beachgoers would find it irresistible to upgrade their fits.

J&L gave him a smile, but passed on the schmatta.

They had ventured off their super yacht to lunch with Leo DiCaprio, his GF Vittoria Ceretti, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, all of whom are guests on Bezo's big boat.