Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Strip Down to Swimsuits, PDA on Yacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are celebrating summer in a way only they can ... filled with yacht rides, helicopters -- a whole lotta PDA!

The couple rich in love and money couldn't keep their hands off each other while floating off the Amalfi coast earlier this week ... and, check out the pics, 'cause the couple looks as shredded as ever.

The pair both threw on swimsuits -- Jeff in blue trunks and Sanchez rockin' the brown bikini ... flaunting their bodies while walking around the deck of Bezos' gigantic ship with close friends.

The couple embraced on the deck in slightly more formal attire -- at least, it covers up a little bit more -- and, later took a helicopter ride with some pals ... a handy added feature with the pad atop the support ship, of course.

Bezos and Sanchez -- who got engaged last year -- always live it up like this in the summer months ... jetting from one envy-inspiring location to another.