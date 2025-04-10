Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp in Heated Clash With Woman, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp’s peaceful sidewalk stroll went from zero to 60 when they found themselves in a tense showdown with another woman.

It’s on video -- Kyle confronts this woman in Encino on Wednesday after seeing her acting aggressively towards her dogs. But the woman loses it real quick, yanking off her scarf, tossing it to the ground like it’s go-time, and heading straight for Kyle, ready to throw down.

It’s hard to tell if the woman was definitely planning on getting physical or just getting up close and personal with some fighting words, but she was definitely coming for Kyle. Luckily, Teddi was as cool as a cucumber, standing in the middle and blocking her from getting near her pal.

The whole time, Kyle’s got her defense strategy on point -- camera out, filming the whole thing just in case the woman tries to spin a different story or worse, does get physical.

The standoff drags on for a few minutes, with Kyle trying to back away behind Teddi from every angle, while the woman keeps gunning for her.

It’s quite the scene -- people stopping to watch, a security guard eventually shows up ... and the fiery woman keeps going, giving everyone an earful. After a while, she finally plops down nearby to cool off.