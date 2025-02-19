Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Morgan Wade Leads Mid-Show Prayer for Teddi Mellencamp After Brain Tumor Surgery

Morgan Wade had Teddi Mellencamp on her mind while performing onstage ... pausing between songs at L.A.’s El Rey Theatre to talk about her friend's health woes.

The emotional moment was caught on camera -- onstage, Morgan asked the audience to pray after the show for the 'RHOBH' star as she recovers from brain tumor surgery. But after some encouragement from a fan, Morgan led a powerful group prayer with the crowd on the spot.

PRAYING FOR TEDDI
Morgan, who met Teddi through her 'RHOBH' pal Kyle Richards, asked God to watch over Teddi, praising her as an amazing individual and loving mother -- before the crowd joined in, ending the prayer with a heartfelt "Amen."

MW shared that Teddi would’ve totally been there cheering her on if it weren’t for surgery -- but made it clear she hadn’t lost her humor amid all her pain, recalling how Teddi roasted her from her hospital bed when she went to visit.

021225_teddi_mellencamp_kal
NEW LOOK

It’s a positive update -- especially after Teddi’s sister Justice described watching her endure the "horrific" pain.

021325_kyle_richards-kal
Checking in

As we reported, docs discovered multiple tumors on Teddi's brain after she sought medical help for weeks of debilitating headaches.

