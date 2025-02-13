Teddi Mellencamp Sued By Former Housekeeper for Racial Discrimination

Teddi Mellencamp is getting sympathy from lots of folks as a result of her brain tumors, but she's still getting dragged to court by a former housekeeper ... who says the reality TV star is a bona fide racist.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is being sued by a woman named Julia Umana ... who claims she worked as a live-in nanny and housekeeper for Teddi. Umana claims Teddy treated her more poorly than any other celebrity boss.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Umana claims Teddi made her employment a living hell by abusing power, shorting paychecks, creating a hostile work environment and engaging in racial discrimination and harassment.

Umana claims Teddi worked her to the bone and treated her worse than other household helpers who were white. She says Teddi accused her of stealing and committing theft -- even though there were cameras in the house -- and never did the same to a white, blonde employee.

An immigrant from El Salvador, Umana claims Teddi even mocked her for speaking Spanish ... and spoke towards her in a nasty tone that she never saw Teddi use with white workers.

Umana claims she finally had enough and told Teddi she was going to resign ... but she says Teddi pressured her to work three, 12-hour shifts ... only to be paid $325. She claims she complained about the pay and was unceremoniously fired.

The woman claims she was wrongfully terminated and says Teddi owes her unpaid wages ... and she's going after Mellencamp for more than $2 million in damages.