Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave Say Goodbye on Sidewalk, Bags Packed

Teddi Mellencamp Somber Goodbye to Estranged Husband Bags Packed, Downcast Eyes

Teddi Mellencamp and Ex Edwin Arroyav
Teddi Mellencamp said a sad goodbye to her husband in Los Angeles ... looking somber while waiting for a ride with her bags packed -- while it seems he tried to comfort her outside the family house.

The 'Real Housewives' star was spotted on the sidewalk Tuesday ... Dodgers cap pulled low over her eyes with a couple bags in hand -- standing next to her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp and Ex Edwin Arroyav
It's hard to tell exactly what convo these 2 are having ... it certainly looks like Edwin's comforting his soon-to-be ex-wife, placing a comforting arm around her shoulder and giving the side of her head a smooch.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Edwin and Teddi still live together in the marital home -- though this makes it look like Teddi's leaving for a while given how big her suitcase is.

Teddi Mellencamp and Ex Edwin Arroyav
Sources also tell us the 2 are getting along for the most part, basically for the sake of the kids. We're told every day isn't perfect.

Teddi announced she filed to divorce Edwin earlier this month ... filing in court on November 1 and citing irreconcilable differences.

Edwin claims they have a prenup ... and, he's asking for a judge to enforce it. He also wants joint legal and physical custody of their 3 kids, though Teddi originally asked for primary custody with visitation for Edwin.

Looks like the 2 are going through a hard time of it ... and, there's still a long way to go in this divorce.

