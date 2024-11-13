Jessica Simpson's Husband Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors

Jessica Simpson's husband is ditching his bling ... leaving his wedding ring at home -- just a day after we learned Simpson may be considering a divorce.

Eric Johnson -- Jessica's husband of more than a decade -- stepped out in Los Angeles Tuesday, and he's baring all here ... all of his ring finger, we mean.

He's not trying to hide his left hand here -- letting it hang out for all to see ... while looking over what may be important documents.

In case you're wondering ... Eric usually wears the ring -- and, it seems his decision to go ringless is a relatively new development.

We broke the story ... at least 2 people close to Jessica have called divorce attorneys and told them Jessica's unhappy in her marriage, and tried to set up meetings with her and these attorneys.

Unclear if this was at Jessica's behest or just friends meddling in her love life ... but, we're told Jessica hasn't met up with any divorce lawyers yet.

A recent post by Jessica had fans buzzing ... with many believing she was hinting at a split from Eric by saying, "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."