Ashlee Simpson Shuts Down Speculation Sister Jessica's Marriage Is on the Rocks
Jessica Simpson Her Marriage Is Just Fine, Thank You!!! ... Says Sister Ashlee
Ashlee Simpson is shutting down all the buzz about her sister Jessica’s marriage being on the rocks.
The singer was out with her husband, Evan Ross, at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills Monday ... and when TMZ asked if there was any truth to the rumors about her sister’s marriage, she kept it simple with a one-word answer -- “No.”
If that didn’t settle it, Ashlee’s body language sure did. Translation -- Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, are very much together.
This came just hours after Jessica had fans buzzing with a cryptic caption on her latest post, calling her music comeback "personal" and an apology to herself "for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Fans were also speculating earlier this year when Jessica was spotted in a few IG posts without her ring -- but as of now, it looks like this 10-year marriage is still going strong.