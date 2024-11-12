Jessica Simpson Friend and Associate Reached Out to 2 Divorce Lawyers

Two people directly connected to Jessica Simpson have spoken with 2 divorce lawyers in the last 2 months ... specifically about Jessica's marriage to Eric Johnson ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... late last month someone close to Jessica went to a Los Angeles divorce attorney and said Jessica was unhappy in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting with the attorney and Simpson. We do not know if this was done at Jessica's behest, but we're told the message to the lawyer was clear. We're also told up to this point Jessica has not made contact with the lawyer.

And, we've learned someone on Jessica's team made contact with another Los Angeles divorce lawyer regarding matters that were divorce-related. Again, so far we're told there has been no follow-through.

Jessica and Eric have been married for 10 years and have 3 children.

Jessica posted Monday, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearth my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." It's unclear what JS was referring to, but people online were buzzing about her marriage.

We got Ashlee Simpson out Monday, and asked "Fans are speculating that Jessica might be hinting at divorce in her recent Instagram post ... Is that true? Do you know?" She answers "No." What's unclear is whether was saying "No" to "Is that true?" or "Do you know?"