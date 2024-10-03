Diddy Blasts Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson Over Proactiv Ads in Old Video

Play video content

Diddy’s every move is being dissected following his recent bombshell indictment -- and now a bizarre resurfaced video shows him calling out Lindsay Lohan and Jessica Simpson over their skincare endorsements.

In the resurfaced clip from the early 2000s, a rambling Diddy rants about how LL and JS don’t deserve props for their Proactiv collabs, claiming he was onto the skincare brand 7 years before they ever did their commercials -- so, in his eyes, they were late to the game.

It's a seriously cringe-worthy clip, with Diddy going on about how his "silky smooth cocoa butter skin" was courtesy of Proactiv long before Lindsay and Jessica made it trendy in the beauty scene.

Diddy's essentially trying to claim he was the trailblazer of the whole celeb-Proactiv wave, boldly telling Lindsay and Jessica they "should have followed his pretty ass from the beginning."

ICYDK, Proactiv was the go-to acne skincare brand that had celebs like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Adam Levine repping it in major campaigns over the years. It rebranded to Alchemee in 2021, expanding its focus to tackle skin concerns beyond just acne.