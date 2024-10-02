Diddy Accuser Adria English's Attorney Asking Judge to Withdraw From Case

The ex-porn star accusing Diddy of sex trafficking her at his White Parties is likely about to be in need of new legal representation ... because the lawyer handling the case is asking a judge to cut her loose.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Adria English's attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd wants to withdraw from the case, claiming Adria is giving her conflicting instructions that make it impossible for her to represent Adria.

Mitchell-Kidd also says there's been a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. She claims there are irreconcilable differences between them, and says Adria's "tone and lack of respect and [her] continued behavior and self-destructive activities" have made it impossible for Mitchell-Kidd to continue representing her.

TMZ broke the story ... Adria filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy back in July, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Mitchell-Kidd joined us on "TMZ Live" a week after filing the suit, and told us Diddy's indictment was imminent ... and the feds eventually arrested Diddy in September, and threw him in jail.

As we first told you ... Adria -- a former porn star whose stage name was "Omunique" -- filed a police report in Miami in August, detailing many of the same claims against Diddy she laid out in the lawsuit.

Now, Mitchell-Kidd wants a clean break from Adria ... and she says the case is still early enough in the process to where Adria won't be negatively impacted by getting a new attorney.

For his part, Diddy has denied Adria's allegations.