Diddy Accuser Adria English's Attorney Asking Judge to Withdraw From Case
Diddy Accuser Adria English Attorney Wants Off Her Case ... I Can't Work With You!!!
The ex-porn star accusing Diddy of sex trafficking her at his White Parties is likely about to be in need of new legal representation ... because the lawyer handling the case is asking a judge to cut her loose.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Adria English's attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd wants to withdraw from the case, claiming Adria is giving her conflicting instructions that make it impossible for her to represent Adria.
Mitchell-Kidd also says there's been a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. She claims there are irreconcilable differences between them, and says Adria's "tone and lack of respect and [her] continued behavior and self-destructive activities" have made it impossible for Mitchell-Kidd to continue representing her.
TMZ broke the story ... Adria filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy back in July, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.
Mitchell-Kidd joined us on "TMZ Live" a week after filing the suit, and told us Diddy's indictment was imminent ... and the feds eventually arrested Diddy in September, and threw him in jail.
As we first told you ... Adria -- a former porn star whose stage name was "Omunique" -- filed a police report in Miami in August, detailing many of the same claims against Diddy she laid out in the lawsuit.
Now, Mitchell-Kidd wants a clean break from Adria ... and she says the case is still early enough in the process to where Adria won't be negatively impacted by getting a new attorney.
For his part, Diddy has denied Adria's allegations.
A spokesperson for Diddy tells TMZ ... “Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements. In papers filed with the court today, her former attorneys cited Ms. English’s 'questionable antics' and 'undermining behavior.' As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof — and this case is a clear example of that. English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."