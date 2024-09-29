Diddy Birthday Party Photos Resurface Amid Criminal Case

While Diddy's still behind bars at a nortious NYC jail, photos from his old parties are receiving renewed interest ... including the ones celebrating another turn around the sun for the mogul.

Check out these pics of Diddy's birthday parties throughout the years ... the embattled music producer is front and center in all of them, cutting cakes and hanging with some huge stars.

Snaps from Diddy's 35th birthday show the star hanging out with Jay-Z and Jamie Foxx ... Puff grinning wide for the camera. Paris Hilton was at the same party, chatting with the Bad Boy Records founder.

As we've said before, there's nothing suggesting these attendees were doing anything nefarious at these parties ... Diddy's parties were just the place to be back in the day.

Diddy always looked on top of the world during his bday bashes ... take his party from '02 for example -- he was picked up in an uncovered golden palanquin, pumping his fists in the air as his guests looked on.

As you know, Diddy's parties were always full of women ... including one where models danced on the red carpet -- in crop tops that read "Daddy's Rich."

Diddy turns 55 in early November ... and, it's appearing increasingly likely he'll spend that birthday behind bars after his bail was denied by two different judges earlier this month.

