Diddy Miami Bash Featuring Naked Woman Buffet, Resurfaced 2004 Pics

It’s no surprise Diddy’s legendary parties attracted a star-studded crowd -- and now, a fresh batch of photos from 2 decades ago has surfaced, showing just how wild his shindigs used to get.

Big names like Will Smith, Diana Ross and Owen Wilson hit up Diddy’s Miami bash, co-hosted by MAC, Hennessy, and Microsoft back in 2004 -- and as you can see, things were far from PG -- with a nude woman serving as the centerpiece of a food platter.

Despite the racy setup, the guests appear unfazed -- casually snacking around the naked lady.

Here's a reality check on 2004's celeb scene ... this kinda nude display actually was commonplace.

Diddy, just 34 at the time, was clearly the life of the party, front and center in the pics, schmoozing with his famous guests -- unaware his alleged illegal activities would catch up with him years later.

Of course, that Miami party was downright tame compared to federal prosecutors' description of Diddy's infamous "freak off" gatherings -- which we examine in TMZ's new doc, "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," dropping tonight on Tubi.

As we reported, Diddy’s parties are front and center in the federal indictment for sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering.