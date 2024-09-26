Sex Worker Gives Alleged Diddy Sex Tape to Federal Prosecutors

One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged encounters with a sex worker was videotaped, and that tape is now in the hands of federal prosecutors ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the male sex worker met with the feds Wednesday in NYC and signed a proffer agreement, which allows him to speak to federal investigators without fear of prosecution.

We're told the conversation revolved around Diddy ... with the man explaining how he got in touch with an escort to engage in a "freak off" involving himself, Diddy and a woman.

As we reported, prosecutors have said the "freak offs" -- instances of group sex -- are the center of their criminal case against Combs.

Our sources say the man also dished on what types of drugs Diddy allegedly liked to use during the sex sessions, as well as details about one specific encounter he claims was caught on tape.

Our sources say the threesome went down in May 2023, when the sex worker claims he flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet up with Diddy and the woman -- and he ended up having intercourse with her while Diddy filmed the encounter.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

We're told the sex worker had a copy of the video from that alleged encounter, and turned it over to the agents who met with him.

What's interesting about the sex worker's account is it lines up with what Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo told us about the "freak offs."

Play video content TMZ Studios

We spoke to him for the new TMZ Studios documentary, "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," and he said the "freak offs" were not wild orgies, and simply threesomes with consenting adults.

The doc begins streaming for free Thursday night on Tubi.

As you know, law enforcement officers arrested Combs last week in NYC. They've charged him with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.