Diddy's Lawyer Explains Baby Oil Volume Connected to 'Freak Offs'

People are buzzing about the massive quantity of baby oil found when the feds raided Diddy's homes in Beverly Hills and Miami, and his lawyer is offering up an explanation.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo appears in a new TMZ Studios documentary -- "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment" -- which is dropping soon on Tubi.

Agnifilo has a different view of Diddy's "Freak Offs" than the U.S. Attorney. Agnifilo says there were typically threesomes, with Diddy, Cassie and another male.

That raises the question ... why would there be 1,000 bottles of baby oil for threesomes, as opposed to orgies?

Check out the clip -- Agnifilo makes the point, there are Costco stores near both of Diddy's homes, so ...

The documentary chronicles the indictment, the defense and many issues that have not surfaced.