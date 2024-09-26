Diddy Eating Normally in Prison, Not Afraid of Poison Despite Reports

No One Trying to Poison Me

Diddy's not afraid of other inmates giving him a poisoned apple in prison ... 'cause TMZ has learned he's not as paranoid about what's going into his food as some have suggested.

Here's the deal ... multiple outlets have reported Diddy's stopped eating behind bars because he's paranoid about someone poisoning his food at New York's notorious MDC Brooklyn.

However, a source close to Diddy says this is total BS ... he's eating normal jailhouse food like any other inmate -- the music mogul receives no special treatment.

We've already told you all about Diddy's food options in the can ... it ain't Nobu by any means, but it's not going to kill Puffy.

Diddy's currently locked up in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ... with two different judges denying him bail last week despite the huge $50 million package and security offer his lawyers offered to ensure he shows up at trial.

Prosecutors have charged Diddy with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Even though we're told he's not paranoid in prison, many think he has reason to be ... even his old nemesis, Suge Knight, says he better watch his back 'cause other inmates are likely plotting against him.

Diddy's still in the Special Housing Unit, kept out of the prison's general population, and was put on suicide watch by officials ... though his legal team says he's not suicidal.