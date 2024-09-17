Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Diddy Jailed at MDC Brooklyn, Ex-Home to R. Kelly, Michael Cohen and Fetty Wap

Diddy Welcome to MDC Brooklyn ... Far From Star Island!!!

091724 diddy prison main alt
Getty Composite

Diddy's feeling a severe reversal of fortune right now -- locked up in a federal jail that's held plenty of famous people, but is also about as far from the lap of luxury as the embattled mogul's been in at least 30 years.

Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn prison sub
Getty

On the heels of the judge ordering Diddy to be held without bail, the feds shipped him outta the Lower Manhattan federal courthouse and off to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ... a facility notorious for its brutal, sometimes fatal, conditions.

091724 Miami Beach, Florida star island getty
Getty

MDC Brooklyn's been the temporary home to several celeb inmates in recent years, including R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, Michael Cohen, Allison Mack and Ghislaine Maxwell. Now, Diddy will be settling into his new surroundings -- a horrifically stark difference from his Miami and L.A. mansion lifestyle.

Federal judges have called out the Bureau of Prisons for alleged inhumane conditions at the facility, and back in June, an inmate was murdered there. And, then there's the food.

Bureau of Prisons Meal Schedule Sub

MDC's meal plan has dinner options slated with meals like turkey roast or tofu with rice, boiled potatoes, beets and whole wheat bread with a beverage ... which sure as hell ain't a fine Italian wine.

It's a far cry from Diddy's normal diet, which we hear typically includes things like duck, steak, organic veggies, shrimp, salmon, crab and cheese platters.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

Beets ... that's about as tough an intro to jail life as you can get. Menu-wise, at least.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later