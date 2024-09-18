Diddy's New Proposal for Bail, No Female Visitors While I'm Out

If You Let Me Out on Bail

Diddy is taking another swing at getting out on bail, and he's upping his offer to the court -- declaring he will forgo contact with almost all women while he's out.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's legal team says if he's released on bail, the security company that keeps a log of all visitors to his Miami Beach home, will hand over those logs to the government nightly in order to be fully transparent about who Diddy is contacting. They also say Diddy will limit all visitors to family, property caretakers and friends who are not co-conspirators in the federal indictment.

Specifically, they say Diddy will restrict female visitors ... with the only exceptions being family members or mothers of his children.

Clearly, Diddy and his attorneys are attempting to address the court's concern that he will contact or intimidate witnesses.

Further, Diddy also states in the docs he will have no contact with known grand jury witnesses -- and he's also agreeing to weekly drug testing.

His drug use is a central component of the indictment which alleges his "Freak Off" sex parties were fueled by cocaine, ketamine, GHB, MDMA (Ecstasy) and other narcotics -- plus, the feds say they found drugs in his NYC hotel room when he was arrested Monday.

Diddy's financial offer remains the same in the new bail package -- $50 million, secured by his Miami mansion and his mother's home.

As we reported, Diddy was remanded into custody after yesterday's hearing, and is now being held at MDC Brooklyn, where he'll remain pending his trial -- unless the new judge grants him bail.

