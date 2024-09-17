Kid Cudi Drops NYC Anthem 'Don't Worry' Video After Diddy Arrest

Kid Cudi is back on his feet and in those New York streets with a new single featuring his longtime Cleveland bro Chip Tha Rapper ... a song that notably dropped on the cusp of Diddy's indictment.

On Tuesday, Cudi dropped his new "Don't Worry" and reflected on how he moved to New York to get his rap career off the ground ... and it worked!!!

Cudi directed the video and captures himself bouncin' and boppin' around without flinching -- a positive sign after the nasty tumble he took at Coachella back in April that caused him to shutter his tour.

Cudi recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of his debut album "Man on the Moon: The End of Day," a project that spawned DIAMOND smash hits such as "Day 'n' Nite" and "Pursuit of Happiness" -- and also introduced Chip to the masses.

The timing of the "Don't Worry" video doesn't just align with the aftermath of New York Fashion Week ... Diddy was slapped with charges in yesterday's indictment, including alleged sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering -- and had his bail denied earlier this afternoon.

Cudi isn't mentioned by name in the suit, but guys like DJ Akademiks quickly connected the dots and realized an allegation of arson in the indictment could be about the December 2011 incident when Cudi's car blew up in his driveway after he had been interloping with Cassie Ventura.

