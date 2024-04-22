Kid Cudi Breaks Foot After jumping Off Coachella stage

Play video content X/@joshieswrldd, TikTok/@staygroundead

Kid Cudi cut his Coachella set short Sunday ... after breaking a bone by jumping off the stage.

Late into his performance on the Sahara stage, the rapper was getting off the platform ... noticeably swaying back and forth. At one point, Kid Cudi jumped down hard off the stage -- and was struggling to get up.

KC found help as 2 security guards tried to help him walk it off -- but he was unable to finish the performance.

It appears Cudi did some damage -- he told his fans on X he broke his foot.

Cudi said, "Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Though Kid Cudi's set ended early, the crowd wasn't too shortchanged. Cudi only had one and a half songs left in his Sunday set.

Play video content Coachella

The Coachella live stream -- which documented Kid Cudi's injury -- proceeded to play a recording of his hit, "Pursuit of Happiness," to make up for his absence.

KC couldn't say goodbye to his fans ... some of whom seemed super confused.

Play video content TMZ Studios

This was Kid Cudi's first time back at Coachella since 2019 ... so it's a bummer.

Play video content 4/21/24 X/@BlameTanev