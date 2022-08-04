Kid Cudi Cuts Good Music Producer Mike Dean from Festival Over Kanye Feud

Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s cold war is creating all sorts of collateral damage, and longtime GOOD Music producer Mike Dean appears to be the latest one feeling the burn.

Dean launched into a Twitter rant after learning Wednesday night he'd been dropped from Cudi’s upcoming "Moon Man’s Landing Festival" without warning.

He clarified on Thursday that Cudi was indeed the one who cut him -- but still says he's definitely "G.O.O.D." on the live music circuit ... with or without Cudi’s help.

Dean told HipHopDX ... "[Kid Cudi dropped me] from the festival. I don’t care. I’m doing stadiums this weekend.”

What's even more puzzling is Mike and Cudi have their own long-running relationship -- he even produced on Cudi's last solo "Man On the Moon" album in 2020.

Kanye and Cudi’s friendship came to an end earlier this year, and the fallout continues.

Pusha T was forced to choose sides when he released his last album, but things came to a head at Rolling Loud Miami last month when Cudi was forced off stage by rogue Kanye fans who pelted him with objects.

Play video content

Kanye canceled Cudi for being friends with Pete Davidson, and now Cudi clips Mike ... seemingly for his ties to Ye.