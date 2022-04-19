Kid Cudi Dismisses Kanye West Reunion Despite Pusha T Collaboration

Pusha T Is My Guy, But Kanye Is NOT ...

If kids really do see ghosts, they're gonna see the corpse of what was Kanye West and Kid Cudi's once-tight relationship -- which Cudi is now laying to rest. For good.

Cudi put the final nail in the coffin Tuesday when Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" tracklist hit the internet.

While the Jay-Z-featured "Neck & Wrist" has penetrated Hip Hop news, it's the song "Rock N Roll" that Kid Cudi has an issue with ... because it also features Ye.

The Man on the Moon crushed longtime Good Music fans by tweeting the ONLY REASON the song is being released to the public is his love for Pusha T. He added that "Rock N Roll" was recorded when he and Ye were on friendly terms.

It was, in fact, Kanye who severed their friendship this last time around when he sliced Kid Cudi's "Donda 2" contribution ... because Cudi refused to end his friendship with Pete Davidson, which Ye wanted nixed for obvious reasons.

Kanye and Cudi's relationship has been roller-coaster-like for years, with some of the highs including collaborating on blockbuster albums such as "808s & Heartbreak" and "The Life Of Pablo" while Ye produced Drake's Kid Cudi diss "Two Birds, One Stone" is one reason they're at the end at the road.