Kim Kardashian Says She's Happy with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian's done playing it cool in public when it comes to Pete Davidson ... instead, she's pouring her heart out about how happy she is, and all that's left is for one of 'em to say the L-word.

The SKIMS founder opened up about her romance with the 'SNL' star Wednesday morning on 'GMA' ... saying, "It's just a good feeling to be at peace".

As far as how serious things are, Kim says, "I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure".

Kim didn't outright say what the relationship means for the long haul, but she did say, "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them".

While Kim skirted spelling out just how serious she and Pete ... there's plenty of visual evidence now.

TMZ broke the story -- Pete's met her kids, or at least one of them. We got this video of PD and North as they tooled around in a golf cart in Scott Disick's gated L.A. community. ... which is not far from Kim's home.