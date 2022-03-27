Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pete Davidson's 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo
Pete Davidson 'My Girl Is a lawyer' Tat .... Well, Not Quite Yet, Pete
3/27/2022 5:48 AM PT
Pete Davidson may be jumping the gun a bit ... ascribing lawyer-dom to GF Kim Kardashian in a new tattoo.
Kim posted a pic of Pete's latest body of work ... "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" above his left clavicle.
This ain't the first tattoo Pete has honoring Kim, but she's starting to really populate his bod.
There's a small point and a big point ... the small point is that Kim isn't a lawyer yet ... she passed the baby bar, but that just clears the path for her to take the real bar exam, which is in California is a bitch to pass.
The bigger point is that it's increasingly obvious Kim and Pete are a serious couple.
Kim told Vogue Hong Kong her dream is to start her own law firm. As you know, she's been doing work on criminal justice ... going to bat for inmates, many of whom were wrongly convicted and some who were sentenced unfairly.