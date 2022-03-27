Kim Kardashian Shows Off Pete Davidson's 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo

Well, Not Quite Yet, Pete

Pete Davidson may be jumping the gun a bit ... ascribing lawyer-dom to GF Kim Kardashian in a new tattoo.

Kim posted a pic of Pete's latest body of work ... "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER" above his left clavicle.

This ain't the first tattoo Pete has honoring Kim, but she's starting to really populate his bod.

There's a small point and a big point ... the small point is that Kim isn't a lawyer yet ... she passed the baby bar, but that just clears the path for her to take the real bar exam, which is in California is a bitch to pass.

The bigger point is that it's increasingly obvious Kim and Pete are a serious couple.