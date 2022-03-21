Kim Kardashian Hosts SKIMS Swim Dinner in Miami with Hot Famous Friends

Kim Kardashian played dinner host in Miami over the weekend for some of her hottest and most famous friends to celebrate the launch of her SKIMS Swim line ... and you can bet Hulu cameras were there, too.

The whole thing went down at Swan -- Dave Grutman and Pharrell's restaurant -- where guests dined on pizza, prawns, artichokes, brussels sprouts and more.

As for the guestlist, Khloe Kardashian, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Kournikova, Malika Haqq, Candice Swanepoel, Lourdes Leon, and Emma Grede -- to name a few.

We're told Kim opened the dinner with a toast to thank everyone for attending the big launch ... something she and her team have put a ton of work into. Hulu cameras were on hand to capture Kim's entire trip.

TMZ broke the story -- lines for the SKIMS Swim popup in South Beach were INSANE over the weekend ... Kim and friends Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus all stopped by the shop before the celebratory dinner.