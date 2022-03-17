Pete Davidson Drops Out of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Space Flight

Pete Davidson won't be going to space -- at least not during Blue Origin's next trip -- he's dropped out of the flight after it's launch date was pushed back.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin made the announcement late Thursday, saying, "Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

The announcement is surprising, considering the launch date was supposed to be less than a week away on March 23.

Play video content SplashNews.com

It's currently unclear why Pete will be unable to make the trip, but as we reported -- he's been working on various projects, including James DeMonaco's "The Home" in which Pete was spotted covered in blood for a scene. So it's possible one of them got in the way.

As for the remaining passengers who were scheduled to go up with Pete -- there's Party America CEO Marty Allen, hubby and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies Prez Dr. George Nield.