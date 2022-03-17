Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Attempt Low Profile In-N-Out Run

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are escaping all the drama with Kanye West by filling up on comfort food ... but their attempt to do it on the QT was a pretty hilarious fail.

The couple rolled up to an In-N-Out in the L.A. area, and got in line at the drive-thru ... and immediately drew plenty of attention. First of all, there's nothing low-profile about Kim's custom gray Mercedes-Benz sedan ... so, the paparazzi certainly spotted them.

And then there's the passersby on foot, and the restaurant employees who obviously recognized Pete and Kim -- they're only the most talked about couple in the country right now.

While waiting in the line for their food, Kim seemed to lean over for a little PDA with Pete ... as they're clearly not trying to hide their affection for each other anymore.

We hadn't seen them together in public for a while, but after recently going IG official, doesn't look like they're holding anything back now -- no matter how much it might upset Ye.

Seeing these 2 indulge in classic fast food makes us wonder, though -- animal style?