Kanye West Smiling Courtside with Saint Amid 24-Hour Instagram Ban

Kanye West isn't letting his Instagram ban keep him down -- he appeared to be happy as ever at the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday ... bringing his son, Saint, along for the fun.

Ye was all smiles courtside at the TD Garden as the C's took on the Golden State Warriors ... posting up right next to Dubs co-owners Joseph Lacob and Peter Guber.

The "Eazy" artist was spotted chatting with Lacob throughout the game -- perhaps picking the guy's brain as he's openly talked about wanting to buy the Denver Broncos.

What's interesting -- Ye got in some serious quality time with 6-year-old Saint ... just days after he accused Kim of keeping him away from their kids. That's clearly not the case here ... as the dad-son duo wore matching all-black outfits at the event.

As we previously reported, Ye pissed off IG after his social attacks on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Trevor Noah (to name a few) ... forcing the social media app to ban his account for 24 hours after violating hate speech, harassment and bullying policies.

It appears -- at least for a 48-minute NBA game -- Ye was able to hit the pause button on all the drama.