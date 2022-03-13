Kanye West Reignites Custody War with Kim ... Pete Davidson Texts Surface

Play video content Instagram / @kanyewest

Kanye West is at it again -- rapid-fire posting multiple videos and screenshots to prove what he claims is a raw deal on how his kids are being raised ... without much say from him. And now ... it sounds like Pete Davidson isn't biting his tongue anymore.

Ye is going on a tear right now on his Instagram ... he's posted several videos with allegations against Kim Kardashian, claiming she's pulling the rug from out under him as it relates to letting their kids come to Sunday Service -- specifically, with North.

KW claims Kim's been doing this quite a bit with North lately, changing plans last minute -- and he seems pretty fed up with it ... as you can see, he's visibly upset about this. There also seems to be a new TikTok element at play ... which has also pissed off dad.

Kanye's griping about a video she posted to her account -- which is shared with and ran by Kim -- in which she apparently sings about liking emo girls ... and Kanye doesn't think that's okay. He even posted a screengrab of the video itself and had a lot to get off his chest.

Ye vented about all this through prayer ... he posted a video in which he's openly asking God to help his kids get where they need to be (in his eyes, that would be at Sunday Service) -- but in the same breath, he also took some new shots at Pete Davidson ... and there seems to be proof backing up what Ye's saying.

Kanye says Pete taunted him over text about being in bed with Kim ... and, indeed, the alleged texts describing exactly that were posted by Pete's pal, Dave Sirus, who threw up a bunch of screengrabs showing an apparent convo PD was having with KW over a bit of time.

Looks like Pete was trying to be civil at first, begging the guy to stop publicly bashing Kim -- and to stop attacking him personally, of course. But, as Kanye persisted, it seems Pete lost his patience and started getting a little antagonistic toward Kanye ... with name-calling, etc.

And yes ... in what appears to be texts from today (Sunday), Pete does seem to say he's in bed with Kim ... whom Pete refers to as Kanye's wife. Messy stuff, for sure.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.