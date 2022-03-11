Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official, First Pics Posted

If there was any doubt that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were the real deal, question it no more ... because they're now Instagram official.

Kim just posted a series of photos with the caption, "Whose car are we gonna take!?" Within the images are a couple of the lovebirds, including one where the two are on the floor about to kiss and another where they're all smiles.

While it may seem shocking, this is actually the first time Kim's posted Pete on her public Instagram page.

Of course, we've seen the pair all over the U.S. and even dropping into other countries, but the social media posting apparently brings things to a new level.

The timing of the photos is interesting, though likely not completely coincidental -- it was just last week when Kim was declared legally single. She and Kanye will still need to work out child custody and property division ... but as we told you, custody likely won't be an issue.