Teen Rowers Shot at While Racing in Sacramento River, Completely Ignore It

Play video content KTVU

A group of teenage rowers from Oakland found themselves under fire in neighboring Sacramento during a race they were in on the river -- and we mean that quite literally.

Nine different boys -- ranging in age from 15 to 16 years old -- were rowing their boat along the Sacramento River late last month during a regatta run-through that was being held in the region ... and they were literally in the middle of their race when gunshots rang out.

The video is wild ... you can see and hear them focused on their task, when suddenly -- a few shots come their way from somewhere along the river bank... barely missing them.

You can actually see some of the bullets make contact with the water ... creating splashes.

Rather than panic, however, the guys just kept on going without batting so much as an eyelash ... almost as if they didn't even notice the fact they'd been shot at. Luckily, nobody was hit ... but the fact is, this could've easily turned into an unimaginable nightmare.

In terms of who shot and why ... still no word on that as police investigate this. No shooters were located that day, and no firearms were tracked down either. It's a bit of a mystery.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Local reports say the boys thought it was a joke or a BB gun -- not realizing the severity of the situation in the moment. As for how they did that weekend ... no word on that -- but it looks like they've been back to Sac-Town since and have walked away with some hardware.