KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin Dead from Heart Attack at 64

Sam Rubin -- a longtime entertainment reporter for the KTLA news station in Los Angeles -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Sam died Friday after being rushed to a hospital in L.A. -- specifically, UCLA West Hills. We're being told Sam suffered a heart attack at his home ... where we're told he went into full cardiac arrest.

Our sources say he was taken by paramedics sometime this morning. We're told he was transported by ambulance, but was ultimately pronounced dead.

Sam has been with KTLA since 1991 -- and he's been a mainstay in Southern California homes for decades covering entertainment, movie and TV news ... which included memorable, fun segments, celebrity interviews and insightful reports that won him multiple Emmys.

He's a highly decorated journo ... having received a Golden Mike Award, a lifetime achievement award from Southern California Broadcasters Association, not to mention once being named the best entertainment reporter by the Los Angeles Press Club.

Sam was the host of his own television show, "Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin," -- which ran over 100 episodes. Sam is also one of the founding members of the Broadcast Film Critics' Association.

He's survived by his wife, Leslie, and his four children. Sam was 64.