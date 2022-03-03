Pete Davidson In Talks to Go To Space On Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

When people say Pete Davidson is a rising star, you can take that literally now -- dude's talking to Jeff Bezos about blasting off in a Blue Origin spacecraft!

TMZ has confirmed the 'SNL' star is in serious discussions with Bezos about becoming a newly-minted astronaut.

If you know anything about Pete, he's been yearning for a ticket to space for years. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... the discussions between Bezos and Davidson have been going on for a while now.

Remember, we saw Pete and his GF, Kim Kardashian, heading into the Amazon founder's Bev Hills estate back in January. The couple had a dinner date with Jeff and Lauren Sanchez. Our sources say a topic of conversation during the meal was Pete going to space in the Blue Origin New Shepard space capsule.

We're told reps for Pete and Jeff are hammering out details, and although it's not a done deal, we're told it's "highly likely" it will happen. Our sources say if they reach an agreement, Pete will blast off sometime this year.

Page 6 was first to break the story.

Pete is just the latest celeb to sign up for a Blue Origin flight -- Bezos has previously tagged Michael Strahan and William Shatner for astronaut status ... and, of course, Jeff himself went on the initial launch back in July 2021.

Play video content 10/13/21 Blue Origin

Fun fact: the closest Pete's previously come to space travel was when he played his popular Chad character for an 'SNL' skit last May ... when Elon Musk was hosting.