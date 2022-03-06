Kim Kardashian Departs Paris After Short Yellow Fashion Stint

Kim Kardashian made a splash in Paris, and then made for a clean getaway -- because she was only in town for about 24 hours before hightailing it outta there.

Check out these photos of her at a PFW event Sunday, where she was draped in a yellow Balenciaga getup that looked like she was wrapped in police caution tape. The show was actually for Balenciaga, so Kim didn't disappoint.

No sign of Pete here ... looks like it was just KK flying solo for this trip -- and it also seems she wasn't eager to stick around.

Not long after attending the show, Kim was already booking it back to her jet ... where it seems she wanted to get back to whatever may be waiting for her across the world -- kids, PD??? Maybe both -- in any case, Kim wasn't in any mood to stay dolled up longer than she needed to.

This appears to be one of the first relatively drama-free weekends she's had to herself in a while -- and that probably has to do with the fact that her divorce is just about wrapped.