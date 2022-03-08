Kanye West Writes He's Dead in Dark Poem

'No One Wanted to Tell Me I was DEAD'

Kanye West penned a super ominous poem about his death -- an event he says has already occurred -- and the foundation of his premise is murder.

The poem is pretty incredible, and it appears to be a case of art imitating life. If we can be so bold to interpret ... it seems he's telegraphing that all of his recent struggles -- notably his divorce from Kim Kardashian -- has left him lifeless, but he didn't realize it until now.

The poem -- which begins with "No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD" -- is a sad and lonely account of his demise ... people coming to his grave sprinkling bread on the ground so the birds could be fed.

There seems to be references to the divorce ... "My kids would dance for me in a home I once led" -- seemingly referring to the fact Kim now owns the family house.

He also airs some grievances ... "Everything was wrong in the press that I read."

He then reveals in poetic fashion how he met his demise ... I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory there was a front page article of my murderer's story." He does not identify the murderer.