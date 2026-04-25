Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Split

Looks like Klay Thompson won't be getting a taste of Megan Thee Stallion's "Sweetest Pie" anymore ... 'cause she just confirmed to TMZ she dumped him.

The singer tells TMZ via her rep ... "I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The confirmation comes after the singer hopped on Instagram Saturday to share a cryptic note to her Story in which she seemingly accused the NBA star of cheating. She wrote ... "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet.'"

She went on ... "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be "monogamous”???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

TMZ has reached out to reps for Klay ... so far, no word back.

The pair confirmed their relationship last summer, when Klay first appeared in the background of Meg's poolside thirst trap.

They made their red carpet debut on July 16, 2025, at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.