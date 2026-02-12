Klay Thompson Calls Birthday 'Best Ever' Thanks To Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson just celebrated his 36th trip around the sun -- and the hooper says it was the greatest one yet -- thanks to his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion!

"Best birthday ever thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99," the 4x NBA champ wrote on social media.

Thompson also shared a bunch of photos from the celebration, showing the Dallas Mavericks guard cheesin' with Meg and friends in the pics.

Klay also posted video on stage with the legends, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as they performed some of their hits.

It's no surprise this celly was Klay's best yet. He and MTS have been virtually inseparable ... and appear to be madly in love.

In fact, during a recent date night in NYC, things got a lil' spicy between the two during a mini golf outing, with the rapper grinding all over the NBA star as she lined up for a putt.

More importantly for the relationship, which began around July 2025, it received a stamp of approval from Klay's pops, former NBA star Mychal Thompson, who called Meg a "very nice lady."

When asked whether he thinks there could be an engagement ring in the couple's future, he made it clear he has no say in whether his son puts a ring on Megan's finger.

"I don't know, it's up to them, gotta ask them that."